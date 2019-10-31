Southwest Georgia Academy brings home state runner-up

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WALB) - For the past six years, it's been region title after region title for Southwest Georgia Academy.
This year, the warriors finally broke through and made it to the finals for the first time in program history.
"We've been so close each year and we've wanted to go so bad. Every year we thought this is our year, we're going to make it. And to just finally make it, it was honestly just a relief."
And when they arrived to Macon, they left it all on the field.
"You could tell that everyone really wanted to be there and really wanted to win, everybody was playing as hard as they could. That's the best game I've ever seen anyone play all three games. Everyone just really wanted it."
But, they fell in a decisive game three to Windsor.
And the realization that they wouldn’t bring home a state title devastated the team.
K: "We hate to lose as a team, but more than anything it was seeing the look on their faces and watching the tears come down their face. It was horrible for me as a coach, being more like a dad to see 15 kids crying. It was tough."
But, head coach Woodie Kirkland reminded his warriors that they made it further than any team before them.
K: "It means a lot for our team to be where we were. We've been close for several years while I've been here for the past six years. And we finally got there and we all just wanted it so bad."
With majority of the players returning next season, they hope they can bring home another trophy.
H: “The seniors were such good leaders and me and Julianne, the other senior, just need to carry on that. And never be satisfied with what you have, to always strive for more and it’ll lead to bringing home a championship.”
