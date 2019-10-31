Southwest Ga. Regional Fair opens its gates for 73rd time

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Everything from exotic animals to carnival rides has come to Albany.
The 73rd Annual Southwest Georgia Regional Fair opened on Wednesday.
This year’s fair has carnival rides and fair food along with live music, contests and more.
Organizers said they are excited for it all and for the expansion of the Georgia Grown housing.
“We were able to get them to come and take the entire 17,000 square foot building and put together Georgia Grown to kinda teach and show the people in the area what is produced right here in your own state,” said Fair Manager Skip Nichols.
The gates were originally scheduled to open Tuesday, but heavy rain delayed it, according to Nichols.
The fair will run until Sunday, Nov. 3.
Admission is $8 for everyone over 3′6 and veterans are allowed in for free.
