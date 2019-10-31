Southern Regional Tech to conduct lockdown drills

Southern Regional Technical College police will be conducting lockdown drills starting next week.
October 31, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Southern Regional Technical College will be conducting lockdown drills starting next week, according to a release from the college.

The school said they are just drills, not full active shooter drills.

These are emergency preparedness drills to ensure that faculty and staff are following proper protocol.

The drills will be conducted on the following dates and campuses:

  • Monday, Nov. 4 - Tifton
  • Tuesday, Nov. 5 - Moultrie (Veterans Parkway and Industrial Drive)
  • Wednesday, Nov. 6 - Thomasville
  • Thursday, Nov. 7 - Bainbridge

The drills should take less than 15 minutes.

