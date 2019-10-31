The 83rd Coastal Plains Agriculture Fair comes back to Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Tifton, then you might be aware of the attractions and food from The Coastal Plains Agriculture Fair.
They are celebrating their 83rd year. They have a lot of fun, food, and exciting things for families to enjoy.
Dale Gay and Tim Lisko have worked to bring the agriculture fair to life. Gay told WALB News 10 about the history and the fair’s overall meaning.
“We have an aquatic show, we have the avengers ride here, we have the Ferris wheel here. So, cheap entertainment for the family,” Lisko said.
“The fairgrounds of Tifton was when the War World ll veterans came home from Germany. It was their dream and tradition to build a fairground for families to come out and have fun,” Gay said.
Gay said this is their biggest fundraiser and it gives money to fund the veterans in nursing homes as well as help other vets who need the assistance.
“We had a veteran whose house caught on fire and we helped him with his deductible on insurance and all that,” Gay told WALB News 10.
Lisko said this year is a big deal because it’s the fair’s 83rd year, so they want families to come out to eat and have fun.
“Funnels cakes, slushes, burgers, corn dogs, cotton candy, french fries, Hispanic food, plenty to eat and do,” Lisko said.
Gay said the fair brings at least $15,000 back into the county and that money is given out to any veteran family that is in need of assistance.
The fair is open from October 29 until November 3.
