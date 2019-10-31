Radium Springs Garden may be open for swimming again

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You may be able to swim at Radium Springs once again.
It's one of the seven natural wonders of Georgia.
But it’s lost the tourists it once had after the area was damaged during the January 2017 tornadoes.
One Dougherty County Commissioner is pushing to revitalize the Radium Springs Garden back to life. A project is in the works.
Memories of swimming at Radium Springs probably still ring true for many in Dougherty County. Now, the swimming aspect may be brought back.
“DNR has partnered with us and given us permission that we can swim,” said Commissioner Victor Edwards.
County Commissioner Victor Edwards said first the county needs to clean the garden then make sure the water levels rise. Swimming could be open one day a weekend during the summer.
“The excitement we’re building up around it is good. And I think it’s good business sense. Not allowing it to lie dormant,” Edwards said.
Edwards said once the garden area is cleaned of debris and made safe again, there will be room for vendors. And it could entice other businesses to come to the area.
“When we use the term this is one of Georgia’s seven wonders, will let us bring it back to one of those seven wonders.”
But this is just the start of the process. While the Radium Springs Memorial plans and updates to the roads in the area are underway now, the garden will take more time.
“When you say Albany, Georgia, we want to say ‘Hey, have you been to Radium Springs since they have redeveloped it?’”
There isn’t a set budget or timeline to repair the garden and open it back up to swimming, yet. But Edwards says the work will all be worth it in the end.
“Walk away with a breathtaking experience where you want to bring your family back, want to come on the weekends. So we aren’t going to rush it. We’re going to take our time and make sure we fully develop that master plan,” Edwards said.
The next step is to take these ideas to the Parks and Recreation Committee to see what they recommend.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.