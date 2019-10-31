Police chase ends with three juveniles hospitalized

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - Three juveniles are in the hospital Wednesday morning, after a police chase in Randolph County.
According to Cuthbert Police, they tried to make a traffic stop at Martin Luther King Street and Webster Street when officers say the three juveniles took off.
Officers say they were trying to get away from law enforcement.
Cuthbert police say the driver ran a stop sign a few blocks away.
The car crashed at Church Street and McDonald street, hitting a pine tree and then overturning.
We are working to get more information from the Cuthbert Police Department. We will continue to keep you updated.
