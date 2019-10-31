Police chase ends with three juveniles hospitalized

The car that the three juveniles were in. (Source: Cuthbert Police Department)
By Madison McClung | October 31, 2019 at 1:41 PM EDT - Updated October 31 at 1:41 PM

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - Three juveniles are in the hospital Wednesday morning, after a police chase in Randolph County.

According to Cuthbert Police, they tried to make a traffic stop at Martin Luther King Street and Webster Street when officers say the three juveniles took off.

Officers say they were trying to get away from law enforcement.

Cuthbert police say the driver ran a stop sign a few blocks away.

The car crashed at Church Street and McDonald street, hitting a pine tree and then overturning.

The car that three juveniles were in during a chase in Randolph Co. (Source: Cuthbert Police Department)

