Player of the Week: Evans Plowden

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Usually, we focus on a player who stood out during the week.
But this week, we chose a player who’s been standing out all year.
So here’s our week 10 Player of the Week.
This weeks Player of the Week comes from the Deerfield-Windsor defense.
Although a big help in their victory over Southland, Evans Plowden has been leading the defense all year.
With an average of 13 tackles a game, the defense has held back to back shut outs.
Plowden hopes that his defense and team, can keep things going before the playoffs.
“It boost our confidence a lot," said Plowden. "It makes a statement like, we’re the best team in the region and I believe that. I think it’s going to show through the next two games. I think our senior leadership is a lot different from last year. We’re all speaking up. We all want to win. Last year left a sour taste in our mouth, and we just want that region victory and that state title.”
The Knights will face Tiftarea this Friday.
