Player of the Week: Evans Plowden

Plowden has been averaging 13 tackles a game this season

Player of the Week
By John Barron | October 30, 2019 at 10:26 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 10:39 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Usually, we focus on a player who stood out during the week.

But this week, we chose a player who’s been standing out all year.

So here’s our week 10 Player of the Week.

This weeks Player of the Week comes from the Deerfield-Windsor defense.

Although a big help in their victory over Southland, Evans Plowden has been leading the defense all year.

With an average of 13 tackles a game, the defense has held back to back shut outs.

Plowden hopes that his defense and team, can keep things going before the playoffs.

“It boost our confidence a lot," said Plowden. "It makes a statement like, we’re the best team in the region and I believe that. I think it’s going to show through the next two games. I think our senior leadership is a lot different from last year. We’re all speaking up. We all want to win. Last year left a sour taste in our mouth, and we just want that region victory and that state title.”

The Knights will face Tiftarea this Friday.

