Pet of the Week, Oct. 28-Nov. 1

Thursday - Meet Eclipse, this week's Pet of the Week
October 31, 2019 at 1:23 PM EDT - Updated October 31 at 1:23 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Meet Eclipse!

She’s a 3-year-old black cat. She weighs 15 pounds.

Eclipse was brought to the shelter in July. She was found as a stray. She is declawed in the front.

Eclipse is a laid back cat with a loud meow.

Her adoption fee is $80 and it includes Felv/Fiv test, spay, deworming, FVRCP and rabies vaccinations. If you’re wanting Eclipse to be microchipped, her adoption fee is $100.

Eclipse is available for adoption at the Lee County Animal Shelter.

For more information about adoption, call (229) 759-6037.

