Pet of the Week, Oct. 28-Nov. 1

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Meet Eclipse!
She’s a 3-year-old black cat. She weighs 15 pounds.
Eclipse was brought to the shelter in July. She was found as a stray. She is declawed in the front.
Eclipse is a laid back cat with a loud meow.
Her adoption fee is $80 and it includes Felv/Fiv test, spay, deworming, FVRCP and rabies vaccinations. If you’re wanting Eclipse to be microchipped, her adoption fee is $100.
Eclipse is available for adoption at the Lee County Animal Shelter.
For more information about adoption, call (229) 759-6037.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.