New affordable housing to be built in East Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new affordable housing complex is coming to Southwest Georgia.
Dogwood Trails Apartments will be built in East Albany on Marie Road.
The apartments have been in the works for the past two years now.
The New Albany Homes used to be in the same spot.
Dogwood Trails would take it's place, becoming an affordable housing complex.
It will have 64 units and a community center.
The developer, Mitchell Davenport with Clement and Company, said the company is also working with the Boys & Girls Club.
He says this will keep kids active and safe.
Davenport also says Albany Area Primary Care will make monthly visits to the complex, as well.
“This is what I do. I do it across Georgia and Alabama and the southeast. And this is a community that resonated with me. I had the opportunity and a welcoming environment to really do something special for residents of this community and this neighborhood,” said Davenport.
Davenport said they should get started on construction in about 30 days.
Davenport said building affordable housing in Georgia is a very competitive process for tax reasons, which is why it’s taken two years to build this new complex.
Davenport said they’ve already begun the application process to move forward with Phase 2 of the project.
