More than 1,600 cast votes early in Dougherty County

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County elections officials said the number of voters casting their ballots early picked up Wednesday.
County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said that Wednesday was their largest day of early voting so far this go around, with a little more than 200 people casting their ballots that day.
More than 1,600 people had voted early as of Thursday morning, since advanced voting started on October 14.
Nickerson said it's hard to compare turnout from election to election, but they believe the number of candidates may drive this year's numbers.
“We base it upon that because our philosophy is always that it’s the candidates’ job to get the voters in,” Nickerson explained. “It’s our job to make sure we’re prepared and that we turn no one away, and that everyone who walks through this door that’s eligible to vote will vote.”
Friday, November 1 is the last day to vote early in Georgia.
People in Dougherty County can vote in advance at the Dougherty County Elections office, on the second floor of the government center at 222 Pine Avenue.
The office is open between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday.
Friday, November 1 is also the last day to submit a written request for an absentee ballot.
Your absentee ballot has to be postmarked and sent back by 7 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, November 5.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.