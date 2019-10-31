Heroes Among Us: Tori Branum

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia Marine Corps veteran is using her expertise to teach other women how to avoid becoming victims of crimes.
Tori Branum graduated from Westover High School in 1996, and went straight into the Marine Corps.
Branum said that she enlisted in the Marines for superficial reasons.
She had no idea she'd be handed a gun within days.
“So, I went to boot camp for the hot guys and the PT (physical training),” Branum said. “Three days into it, they handed me an M16 rifle, and I almost cried. I was scared to death.”
She has since gotten over that fear.
Branum eventually became a marksmanship instructor in the Marines before she got out of the military.
Since then, she has gone on to teach hundreds of Georgia women how to use a gun and protect themselves, their families and their homes.
In this month’s “Heroes Among Us” on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. on WALB ABC, hear the inspiring way Branum is passing on that knowledge and expertise.
If you know a special military hero you want to nominate, click here.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.