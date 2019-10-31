Halloween safety: Drugged candies, predators

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The countdown for candy continues for children ahead of Halloween.
But Dougherty County leaders are warning parents about drugs being found inside the wrapper.
Tasty treats are just as vulnerable as your children can be when it comes to getting candy.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said though he doesn’t know of any cases where drugs were put into candies, he said it can happen.
So here’s what he said you can do to keep your kids safe.
Wait until your children are home to sort through and eat the candy.
If you see any candy with an unusual wrapping or if it's a bit discolored, toss it out.
Double-check the expiration dates and be sure the wrapper wasn’t already open.
Fowler said while tampering is rare, it never hurts to check.
“If it looks like it has needle marks where someone could’ve taken a syringe and put inside the candy, be very careful. If you are in doubt, throw it away,” said Fowler.
He also said children shouldn’t accept candy without name brands.
Something else to keep in mind, outside of what your children are eating, is who your children are with.
The manager and senior forensic interviewer for the Patticake House, Melissa Wood, wants parents to make sure they are keeping their eyes on their children at all times.
"Don’t just assume they are going off in a little pack to go up to people’s houses because as bad as it is, we have people out there that do prey on our children and are looking for their next victim at any moment,” said Wood.
The last tip from both Fowler and Wood is if you see something, say something.
