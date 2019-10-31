Dozens celebrate renovations at Albany Public Works building

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens gathered in Albany Thursday to celebrate the recent renovations of the city’s Public Works building.
City leaders and Johnnie Johnson, Jr.'s family cut the ribbon at the Johnnie Johnson, Jr. Public Works Facility.
Johnson, who passed away in 2000, started a movement to get rid of unfair labor practices and unequal pay for black workers in the city.
His son, Yaz Johnson, said it means a lot for his father to be recognized.
“I’m reminded every day of what my dad did when I see those people,” he explained. “From the mayor, to the chief, to the coroner, to the city and county commissioners, all those opportunities were because of my dad.”
City leaders said they hope to improve the crews’ quarters right next door to the Public Works building next.
