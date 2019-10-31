28 detainees file formal complaint against Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia is having to answer to the living conditions of multiple detainees.
A formal complaint from 28 detainees claims the living conditions at the immigration center are abusive. The complaint details the detainees not getting outdoor recreation time for weeks’ time. The document further reports staff cutting off detainees’ phone communication and restricting visits with their family members.
The complaint was filed on behalf of the DHS Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.
Four people have died at Stewart since 2017. Two were by suicide.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.