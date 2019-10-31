Dawson public safety director announces retirement

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson’s top cop is turning in his badge after 31 years of service.
Tommy Poupard, public safety director for the Dawson police and fire departments, announced that he is retiring, effective Oct. 31.
Poupard thanked the Dawson City Council for naming him to the role.
He also thanked the Dawson police and fire departments, along with the Dawson Communications Office.
“For years, I have talked about how we were a ‘family,’” Poupard said. “There is no way people can spend as much time together and not become close. As in all families, we had good and bad times. But, there was never a time that we could not pull together.”
Poupard also thanked the residents of Dawson.
“I have seen the ‘city’ pull together in times of need,” Poupard said. “It should not take a disaster to bring this city together. I ask the citizens to come together and forge a relationship with each other and the Public Safety Department. We/they are here to help.”
