’Called to Care’ calls for community support

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A Sylvester ministry aimed to support foster care children said they can only operate based on community support.
Zipped shut in bags, sitting inside the operations center for Called to Care, is hope for children across Southwest Georgia.
“A journey bag is going to meet the needs of a child that’s coming to care or possibly a child that needs some support,” said Jessica Sandlin, the co-director for Called to Care in Worth County.
“When kids come into care, unfortunately, due to their circumstance, they may not be allowed to get things at home,” said Sandlin.
So, the bag stuffing continues.
Tonia Moore is another co-director and said the need grows by the day.
“We can have a day where we don’t hear from anybody and the next days we will get calls from the school counselor, a call from DFCS with five kids here and two kids there,” explained Moore.
Moore said with nearly 60 foster kids in the county, state or federal funding just isn’t enough sometimes.
“There’s a lot of poverty, there are very few foster homes which is a big need,” Moore explained. “If we don’t have the donations, we can’t meet the needs coming in.”
Working with the Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS), Called to Care said they can’t do this alone.
“That’s what we try to supply for them and of course we have to do that by reaching out to the community,” said Moore.
Moore said people can appreciate their efforts if they knew the joy brought to children when opening these bags.
“I think it comforts them a little bit to know things are going to get better for them,” said Moore.
There are many ways you can donate to this cause. Some things that would help are beds, clothing or even a mentor.
If you would like to make a donation, you can call (229) 206-0880 for more information. You can monetary donations as well. Checks can be made payable to Called to Care (designate Worth County), P.O. BOX 2396 Tifton, GA 31793.
