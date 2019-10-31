Afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Happy Thursday! We’re waking up to warm and muggy conditions with patchy fog in some communities. Showers and storms are likely by this afternoon as highs warm into the upper 70s and low 80s (mid 80s likely for our southeastern counties). A line of showers and non-severe thunderstorms will push from west to east through the afternoon hours. The main time frame for the line is 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Once the main line passes your area, rain chances will quickly decrease with only a few remaining showers possible.