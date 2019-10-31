Afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Happy Thursday! We’re waking up to warm and muggy conditions with patchy fog in some communities. Showers and storms are likely by this afternoon as highs warm into the upper 70s and low 80s (mid 80s likely for our southeastern counties). A line of showers and non-severe thunderstorms will push from west to east through the afternoon hours. The main time frame for the line is 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Once the main line passes your area, rain chances will quickly decrease with only a few remaining showers possible.
Behind the front, it’s weather whiplash. Lows Friday morning will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s with wind chills dipping into the low to mid 30s in most communities. The cold weather will continue into the afternoon as highs only warm into the low to mid 60s under plenty of sun.
The cooler and drier weather sticks around for the upcoming weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Monday looks mainly dry with highs near 70. Slight rain chances return for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.
