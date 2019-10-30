Visitation, funeral being held for soldier killed in Fort Stewart training accident

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - A visitation and funeral service will be held Wednesday in Pembroke for one of the three Fort Stewart soldiers that were killed in a training accident a little over a week ago.
Visitation for 41-year-old Sergeant First Class Bryan Jenkins is from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Pembroke on Church Street. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. The burial will be private.
Jenkins - originally from Gainesville, Fla.- served 18 years in the U.S. Army with two tours to Iraq.
He was serving with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division when he was killed.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.