Valdosta man grazed by bullet, suspect arested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday night about 10 p.m., officers with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) heard gunshots in the 1100 block of Old Statenville Road.
As officers approached the area, they were told by witnesses that Stevie Yearby was the person shooting a gun. Officers quickly detained Yearby and recovered a handgun.
Then they found that a 42-year-old male victim had been grazed by the gunshots.
Through investigation, officers determined that Yearby had been in a physical altercation with a woman he knew. During the fracas, a family member intervened to stop Yearby from assaulting her.
That’s when police believe that Yearby got a handgun, and started shooting.
The victim was treated for superficial injuries and released by Emergency Medical Services.
Yearby was taken to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:
- Felony aggravated assault
- Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Reckless conduct
- Simple battery
“We are extremely proud of our officers who heard the gunshots and responded to the area quickly, taking this dangerous offender into custody without incident. The offender’s actions were reckless and he put many other lives in danger,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.