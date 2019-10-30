Two men drag store clerk by hair, steal cash, now on the loose

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - Two men are on the loose after attacking a store clerk and stealing money from a Lee County store.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office wants your help in identifying the two men.
The two men were armed when they robbed the Dollar General in Smithville in Lee County around 10 Tuesday night.
They attacked the store clerk and only stole $150 and it was all caught on video.
In the surveillance video, you can see the store clerk leave the cashier and go outside.
Then, Sheriff Reggie Rachals said the men struck her in the back of the head.
You can see them viciously drag the woman back into the store by her hair.
They make her unlock the register.
And then they leave the store with the $150.
“The aggressiveness of the one that was pushing the lady around definitely is not too worried about who he’s hurting. So that’s pretty obvious on the video. So, we hope somebody will tell us. I think he’s involved in other things, but what, we don’t know yet,” said Sheriff Rachals.
Rachals said the clerk had minor injuries and will be okay.
If you have any information about the two men, you’re urged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012.
