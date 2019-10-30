Tifton police warn parents about sex offenders, predators during Halloween

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Many children will be out trick or treating in neighborhoods Thursday, all dressed up and looking for candy to eat on Halloween.
Captain Steve Hyman with the Tifton Police Department said parents should pay attention to protect their children from child sex offenders and child predators while they are out on Halloween.
According to a report released this month by the security research site ASecureLife, Georgia has 302 sex offenders per 100,000 residents.
“We will be out and we will be looking for things like that. If we see anything we need to make people aware of, then we will make an announcement or stop with the group and talk to them. We need parents to go trick or treating with their kids or go trick or treating in groups," explained Hyman.
Police ask that parents be careful when approaching homes in the community they aren’t familiar with and always make sure every child in the group is present.
