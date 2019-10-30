Tift Co. middle schoolers receive $10K in scholarships

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Eighth graders in Tift County had 10,000 reasons to smile Tuesday.
Tift County Schools had a signing ceremony to honor students that exceeded expectations and were awarded $10,000 scholarships.
Reach Georgia is a scholarship program that begins in the eighth grade.
The scholarship is only awarded to select students who maintain good grades and manners.
The students can put the $10,000 scholarship towards any college in Georgia of their choosing.
“Students are selected, they will receive mentorship, support and help through high school so they can maintain an average of C or better and remain crime and drug-free," said Dr. Shereca Harvey, the Tift County REACH coordinator.
“The school I wanted to go to was UGA, I want to be somewhere in the lines of a surgeon,” said Daniel Soto, a Tift County middle schooler.
“I play track, basketball and competition cheer. I maintain good grades and good behavior," said middle schooler Caitlynn Burgess.
The school district is hoping to continue the REACH program for years to come.
