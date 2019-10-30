Sylvester PD investigating two shootings, possibly linked

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester Police are investigating a shooting they say could’ve been deadly, and they are asking for the community’s help solving it.
Police say the most recent shooting was Sunday around 3 a.m., in the 200 block of South Main Street.
We are told when officers arrived, they found shell casings from three different guns.
They also said a car window was shattered, and bullets hit the fence and a nearby house, but luckily, no one was injured.
Lieutenant Doug Brooks said there was another shooting a little over a month ago, very similar to this one.
Police are looking for answers, and help from citizens.
“If they know anything or anyone that may be involved, they need to talk to us, because this is dangerous. Anyone can get hit, a child and be killed, and we need to put a stop to it,” said Brooks.
Lieutenant Brooks said they do have leads at this time, but nothing solid.
He warns the shooters are playing a dangerous game and will be caught.
If you have any information on this shooting, call the Sylvester Police Department at (229)-776-8500
