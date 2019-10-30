South Ga. Medical Center recognizes World Stroke Day

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) in Valdosta recognized World Stroke Day on Tuesday.
Hospital leaders want to raise awareness about stroke signs and symptoms in an effort to possibly save a life.
Brian Dawson, the SGMC stroke program director, said to remember the FAST acronym. It stands for face, arm, speech and time.
Dawson said the acronym could mean less severe consequences should you or someone you love suffer a stroke.
“Facial weakness, arm weakness, speaking difficulties and time. So you want to make sure that people call 911 immediately so that we can administer their care as quickly as possible because we know that the longer it takes to treat people, the more damage that is done," explained Dawson.
Dawson said a stroke is the first leading cause of disability in the United States.
Leaders at SGMC are hoping to do their part to reduce that number.
The doctor said that the Valdosta hospital has the only primary stroke center in the region and has received numerous awards for its treatment capabilities.
