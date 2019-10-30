New Sylvester Police Chief: ‘Lets see what a woman can do’

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A Southwest Georgia city has it’s first female police chief after the last police chief resigned less than a year on the job.
Chief Shawn Urquhart said she’s excited to take on this role, but she’s actively seeking ways to move them into the future.
One month in, she’s shaking things up.
“They’ve had men chiefs before. We are going to turn this city around,” she said.
A man who didn’t want to be named said he couldn’t believe it.
“We’ve never had a woman sheriff here before, and that’s what really surprised me,” he said.
Something else the city hasn’t had, is a consistent chief.
Urquhart said she noticed.
“I was very hesitant because of the fact they’ve had so many different chiefs in the last 4 or 5 years,” she said.
A few other problems caught her eye and she hopes to stand clear of them.
“The city manager and city council members assured me that was not going to be a problem. And I assured them that if it was I’m not the person for the job,” she explained.
This resident said he hopes it’s true.
“I think they got that stuff kind of straightened out, so it should be easier for her to straighten up the city,” he said.
She has plans to tackle problems with youth in Sylvester.
“Eventually, maybe when we get a full staff establishing a gang task force, because if you target the younger people before it escalates to something bigger, I think that will help out,” she said.
She also wants to bring in more officers, watching how they operate in the field.
“Checking things like that before it happens, you can correct it before it gets out of hand,” she explained.
With more officers, she says she hopes citizens will be more open to working with them.
“If we get out and be more community-oriented policing I think it will help, and the citizens of Sylvester will help us in combating the crimes,” she said.
Urquhart has 32 years of experience with the Georgia State Patrol, and the post commander for a number of years.
She was also a court security officer with the U.S. Marshall Service.
