Moody AFB to host Blue Angels Air Show

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Moody Air Force Base is preparing for Thunder Over South Georgia, but maybe not in the traditional sense.
The base is offering their Thunder Over South Georgia Air Show this Saturday and Sunday.
The show is set to be hosted by the infamous Blue Angels and will feature a variety of aircraft demonstrations.
WALB spoke to Blue Angel #7, Cary Rickoff, about what those attending can expect.
“Teamwork: working as one. So we have 120 maintainers, 14 officers and they’re going to be working together to get those jets ready. Looking nice. Looking bright. We’ll have all of the formations flying together as one in a big exposition of teamwork," said Rickoff.
The demonstrations will include the F-22 Heritage Demo Team, the Smoke N Thunder Jet Truck, and the Blue Parachute Team.
Both admission and parking are free for the show.
Base gates open to the public, starting at 8:30 a.m., while air show gates open at 9 a.m.
