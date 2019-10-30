Mitchell Co. Hospital holds active shooter drill

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday there will be an Active shooter drill in Camilla at the Mitchell County Hospital.
First responders want to make sure everyone in that area knows that this drill starts at 9:00 this morning and will end before lunch.
The simulated event will have an Active Shooter in the hospital and a coordinated response by first responders.
This drill is to test the Mitchell County Hospital's Code Silver response.
IF you live close to the Hospital, you may receive a code red alert on your cell phone. But again this is just a drill.
