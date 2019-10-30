Man killed in Valdosta crash identified

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) has released the name of a man who died in a Valdosta crash about a month ago.
According to GSP, Damon B.A. McIntyre, 23, was in the car with David Allen, 32.
The incident report shows the pair were heading south on Bemiss Road when state troopers said Allen failed to yield and attempted to turn left.
Jimmy Hendry, 21, was driving north at the time and hit the front passenger side of the vehicle.
McIntyre was pronounced dead on the scene.
Derrick Powell, who knew McIntyre, said he couldn’t believe what happened.
“It was just surreal, I couldn’t believe it. I rolled up and I seen a crowd of people standing out there and they said, ‘Well, you know B.A. gone?’ First thing I asked was, ‘Where B.A.?” I seen everybody, he wasn’t out there and I found out the hard way. It hit me hard man, it hit me," said Powell.
Powell said that McIntyre was at his shop almost every day. He said that he was giving, helpful and a positive light in his community.
Shirley Davis, Hendry’s aunt, detailed the moment that she found out about the crash and that he was airlifted to a hospital in Tallahassee.
Davis said that she and her family were at their home when law enforcement came by their house.
“I didn’t know if I wanted to cry or get sick. I didn’t really know what to do. It was just, it hit hard. Like I said, that’s one of my babies," said Davis.
Davis said the family immediately picked up and went to the hospital.
“We found out that one of his lungs was collapsed so they had to put a balloon in. He was of course on a machine," Davis explained.
Hendry also had several bumps, breaks, bruises and was in a medically induced coma. One month after the accident the family said he is on his way to recovery.
“We were praying, a lot of praying. We didn’t know if he was going to make it or not because it was just so much damage and he’s such a small guy," said Davis.
Davis said that Hendry is now in physical therapy, hoping to regain his strength to be able to walk one day.
In the meantime, the family said they’re hoping to make his return to day-to-day life a little easier.
“We raise enough to where he doesn’t have to sit around worrying every day about if he’s got what he needs, his power bill and his rent. So we’re trying to help him," said Davis.
The family is participating in a number of fundraisers in an effort to provide him with as much financial support as possible.
