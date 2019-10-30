LIST: Halloween events in the WALB viewing area

By Jordan Barela | October 30, 2019 at 12:12 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 12:42 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Halloween is near.

Below is a list of events in the WALB viewing area for Halloween.

Albany:

  • Halloween Treat or Treat contest, Oct. 30, 5:30 p.m., Exchange Club Fairgrounds
  • Art Hallows’ Eve, Oct. 31, 10 a.m-1 p.m., Albany Museum of Art

Moultrie:

  • Trick or Treat Around the Square, Oct. 31, starts at 3:30 p.m., Downtown Moultrie

Tifton:

  • Trick-or-Treat on Main Street, Oct. 31, 5-6 p.m., Downtown Tifton

