Lee County Trojans 6A fast-pitch state runner-up

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - This was the year the Lee County Trojans would make history.
But, they'd have to go through the trenches to make it there.
After dropping the first game in the GHSA Softball State Championship, they entered the elimination bracket.
And each game is sudden death.
“Well, we really couldn’t look at it as being our last game, we just had to look at it being another softball game that we needed to win," said Karlee Back, senior second baseman. "And I think that really helped and I think that’s why we were so determined throughout the losers’ bracket, because we didn’t think about it as, “Oh, one more game and we go home.””
And with this relentless spirit and determination the Trojans would find themselves in the finals against Pope!
“Down three to nothing and we felt good about our chances. But, overall Pope played better on Monday. But, we’re just so ecstatic to be a state runner-up for the first time in school history here, at Lee County," said Head Coach Dwayne Suggs.
Despite falling short of a state title, Back said this chance at the title is everything they’ve worked.
“That’s a once in a life time thing you get to experience and that was my last year and I couldn’t have asked for a better senior year," said Back.
The Trojans will lose seven seniors this off season, so they know the road back to Columbus won’t be an easy one.
“Now, this team right here, it’s going to be a tough team to lose. We’ve got a lot of quality players that are going to be hard to replace," said Suggs.
And knowing how difficult it can be to reach the finals, senior pitcher, Abby Hughes said it’s important to cherish these moments.
“It was great. It was amazing. Just to know we made history just by getting there. And knowing we’d make even more history by winning it. It was just a great opportunity, a great experience. Like appreciate everything we’ve been through, everything we’ve done, worked hard through. Appreciate each other, appreciate the journey we’ve been on together," said Hughes.
And Back told us she just wants the next group to take time to enjoy the game.
“Just enjoy it. Even on the days you don’t want to come to practice because you’re just that tired. Come and enjoy it because it’s not going to last forever," said Back.
