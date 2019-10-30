Group hosting Sensory Sensitive Truck or Treat in Tifton for Halloween

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A board-certified analyst said she and her team are making changes in Tift County so that all special needs students get the opportunity to be kids for Halloween.
Teresa Conner is a board-certified behavior analyst who believes special needs kids in the community need a safe place to enjoy being kids without feeling uncomfortable.
“Many parents have told us they just don’t participate, that it’s easier just to stay home,” said Conner. “We are doing a sensory sensitive trunk or treat. A lot of our children in this area have never been given the opportunity to trick or treat. Sensory issues affect a lot of people."
Conner also said this gives kids an environment where they feel safe.
“Our kids have problems putting on everyday clothes, so putting on a mask or a costume is out of the question,” Connor said.
Conner’s team said helping these students is a calling for them to do the right thing.
“It was finally the first time I found a job that I felt like I was doing something worthwhile. Teresa here at the clinic and then my pastor, they are two of the most caring people I have ever been around. For them to team up on something like this is phenomenal," said Dillion Helms, a registered behavior technician.
“That’s just what keeps you coming back, a child that comes in and can’t speak at all and then they get to the point where they can say that I love you. Just to see the tears and joy from their parents’ faces is worth anything we face,” Misty Sasser, another registered behavior technician, explained.
Conner said the event is for the parents, too.
“They know the struggles that their children face when they are exposed to community events where the crowds are large,” said Connor. “Our children need those experiences just like everybody else and we want to give them the opportunity to trick or treat just like everybody else.”
Teresa and her team will be hosting the sensory sensitive trunk or treat event Thursday, at Eighth Street Middle School from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.
