Grab-n-go style market coming to SWGA Regional Airport

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re traveling at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport, you may see some changes on the inside in the next few weeks.
A grab and go kiosk will be added to the vending machine area.
Buffalo Rock is the company working on the market.
This project was at no cost to the airport, and officials said they are looking forward to it.
“Buffalo Rock is currently on order for all of our shelving, and once they get that in, which they said was about 4-6 weeks, they are about 2-3 weeks in that now so hopefully in the next three weeks we will have that market in place,” said Hunter Hines, the Superintendent of Operations at the airport.
We are told it will only take a day for them to install the market. It will offer travelers snacking items and drinks.
