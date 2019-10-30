Fitzgerald armed robbery under investigation

The suspect in a Fitzgerald armed robbery that happened Wednesday. (Source: Fitzgerald Police Department)
By Jordan Barela | October 30, 2019 at 3:35 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 3:35 PM

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A Wednesday armed robbery at a Fitzgerald pharmacy is under investigation.

Around 12:45 p.m., a black male entered a Walgreens wearing dark-colored clothing, a motorcycle helmet, gloves, and used a handgun to rob the store.

The suspect got several types of pain medications and fled the scene on some type of motorcycle, which was parked next door at a nearby business.

The suspect fled heading south on GA-129.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fitzgerald Police Department at (229) 426-5000 or Ben Hill County 911 at (229) 426-5111.

