Fitzgerald armed robbery under investigation

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A Wednesday armed robbery at a Fitzgerald pharmacy is under investigation.
Around 12:45 p.m., a black male entered a Walgreens wearing dark-colored clothing, a motorcycle helmet, gloves, and used a handgun to rob the store.
The suspect got several types of pain medications and fled the scene on some type of motorcycle, which was parked next door at a nearby business.
The suspect fled heading south on GA-129.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fitzgerald Police Department at (229) 426-5000 or Ben Hill County 911 at (229) 426-5111.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.