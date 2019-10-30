First responders raise thousands in the fight to end breast cancer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s first responders raised thousands of dollars in the fight to end breast cancer.
Albany Fire Department (AFD) raised more than $3,000 for Horizons Solutions.
The group helps men and women get screenings, find doctors and just act as advocates overall.
Wednesday, first responders and those from Horizons, gathered to blow bubbles.
They did this in memory of those who lost their lives and to support those still fighting.
“It’s about empowerment. It’s about letting people know that they’re not in this alone. And people like the Albany Fire Department, our community partners, Walmart and Sams, Horizon Community Solutions, we’re doing things to let people know, listen, you’re not by yourself. We’re all in this together,” said Inspector Marcus Glass.
AFD did not release balloons as to not pollute their environment.
They did think the bubbles were just as special a tribute.
