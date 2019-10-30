Family members ‘praying for justice’ after partial verdict in Pelham 2018 murder trial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Prosecutors said Horace “Chucky” Ross III, could face a maximum of 25 years in prison.
This comes after a judge declared a mistrial for two murder charges and jurors found him guilty on two others charges.
Ross is accused of killing Steven Freeman and Denarrius Johnson in Pelham last December.
Jurors found Ross guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Ross will be sentenced for the two guilty charges at a later date.
The re-trial date for the murder charges will take place Jan. 13.
As of Tuesday, family members were angry over the partial verdict.
The family is asking for more people to come forward with any information about the case.
They said another jury could help them get justice for good.
Prosecutors said they’ll look at the murder charges again before it heads back to trial next year.
“They was free-styling, they was heading somewhere else and this happened for no reason. So you know I think he would be disappointed right now,” said Teratha Perkins, Freeman’s mother.
Perkins and her family are trying to come to grips with the fact that a guilty conviction for murder was not handed down to the person accused of killing her son.
“He would be proud of us for coming and seeking justice for him, you know being here every day. I think he would be proud of that,” said Perkins.
Perkins said Freeman would be proud because Ross was still convicted of assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Alice Griffin is happy her son Bacardi Griffin survived, but she sympathizes with the other families.
“And I’m one proud parent that my child had a second chance, but my other two babies, they didn’t have a second chance,” said Alice.
Bacardi testified that Ross approached them first and they were unarmed. He was inches away from Freeman and Johnson when they were shot. He said he was shot in his leg while trying to save their lives.
“And he’s traumatized another person’s life, for life. He can’t take back what he seen,” said Perkins.
“I been on my knees, each and every night praying for justice and that’s all I want, is justice!” said Alice.
After five days of being in the court, the families feel their journey to justice is not over yet.
“God, in the midst of all of this and I will be back in court, if God spare my life,” Alice said.
Ross will have a re-trial next year and the families are relying on prayers and their faith for a better outcome in 2020.
“I’m not going to stop, ever. I will be back on January 13. We will be here to make sure justice is served,” said Perkins.
Family members are asking for anyone who knows about this case to report it as soon as possible.
They said to report any and all information to the Pelham police or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation office in Thomasville.
They hope the assistance will help build a strong case.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.