Dougherty Co. health officials host breast cancer lunch and learn event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More than 200 women and men gathered together in Dougherty County Wednesday, all donned in pink.
Two different sororities, the county health department and Southwest Health District hosted the second annual lunch and learn on breast cancer awareness.
It happened at Albany Technical College.
Gwen Taylor, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Delta Eta Omega Chapter of Albany president, said it was important for everyone to hear from a breast cancer survivor.
“From the diagnosis to being able to go through all the treatments and being able to celebrate because the treatment is over and no longer having cancer, and to give them encouragement that, you can do this,” Taylor said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that other than skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women.
More than 200,000 women get breast cancer every year in the United States.
More than 40,000 die from it each year.
Several organizations sponsored the event, including the Dougherty County Health Department, Albany Technical College, Southwest Health District, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Delta Eta Omega Chapter of Albany and the Albany Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
