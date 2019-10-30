Dougherty Co. group looking for men to volunteer to protect children at bus stops

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Last month marked a tragic anniversary for several families in the Dougherty County community. Three young children were hit by a car on Sept. 16, 2016, while they were walking to school.
It happened while they were walking in a school crossing zone on North Mock Road, headed to Turner Elementary.
Tony Shed, 9, was killed.
Jahkara Arnold, 10, suffered multiple broken bones and head trauma.
An investigation into the crash showed there wasn’t a crossing guard at the site when the kids crossed. Area leaders said that needs to change.
WALB News 10′s Asia Wilson met with one activist who hopes a new program will prevent crashes like that one and protect children from other threats at bus stops.
The group is still in the beginning stages, they don’t even have a name for it yet, but right now they are pleading for help of men to rally together in protecting every bus stop in all districts of Dougherty County.
The organizer hopes this will be the key to peace and safety for all.
“Our kids are out at the bus stops at 5 and 6 in the morning. And it’s very dark and they’re very tiny, and it’s easy for something to happen to them,” said King Randall, an Albany community activist.
The recent concerns surrounding a suspicious white van riding around bus stops have Randall hoping to calm the fears of mothers and children.
“I want to start an actual organization where men are watching the community, at least bus stops year-around,” said Randall.
Randall is calling on all men to step up and be protectors of the community.
“I want to expand it to the point where it’s almost like community safety officers where we just have people in their perspective shifts just monitoring the community,” said Randall.
From 5:50 to 7 each morning, the group plans to travel all over the Dougherty County to ensure kids are far from accidents and criminals.
But not by using guns or violence, but by being present.
“And actually walk with the children to the bus stops. Potentially mentor them and things of that nature,” said Randall.
Randall said this could potentially put an end to violent acts as well.
“That can lower crime, that can lower violence if we have somebody around at all times in the neighborhood and not just a police officer,” said Randall.
But instead, have personal bodyguards to ensure children are always in safe hands.
“They should know if a predator comes in our city, the women and children, that our men are not going to let anything happen to us,” said Randall.
Out of it all, Randall hopes this group can stop predators from invading the peace on Albany’s streets.
“This should serve as a warning to anybody that decides that they want to come terrorize or threaten the livelihood of our women and children and let them know that the men of Albany, Georgia are going to protect our community,” said Randall.
Randall said they’re planning a meeting for all interested parties to participate and join the effort.
That meeting will be held Friday at the Albany Police Department at 1721 East Oglethorpe Boulevard at 6 p.m.
If you would like more information about this group, you can call (229) 999-3246 or send an email thexforboys@gmail.com.
