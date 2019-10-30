Dog left tied up at humane society continues to get better

If you would like to help, the Sumter Humane Society is taking donations for Kady’s recovery. You can get in touch with them by calling (229) 924-0268. (Source: WALB)
By Bradford Ambrose | October 30, 2019 at 7:00 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 7:00 PM

SUMTER CO., Ga. (WALB) - An update to a story we first told you about a month ago.

Kady, who was found tied up outside the Sumter Humane Society with severe damage, is getting better.

As you can see in the pictures, she is now growing her hair back.

When workers at the humane society first found her, she had no hair.

Her vet said she continues to improve every day and they are still treating her for heartworms.

Dr. Linda Sawyer is her vet and says the community support for Kady has been great.

"We’ve had a great outpouring of people caring about her. So, it’s just meant a lot to know that there are still people out there, that are not my clients, that really do care,” said Dr. Sawyer.

If you want to donate to help Kady, you can call the Sumer Humane Society at (229) 924-0268.

