Bo Dorough shares his campaign for Albany Mayor ahead of election

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Seven candidates are running for the Albany mayor seat.
A Cordele native, Albany Mayoral Candidate Bo Dorough isn't a stranger to city commission politics.
“I served on the city commission from 2000-2007. I was a city commissioner for Ward 4. I ran for Mayor in 2007 against D.r Adams. I was defeated,” said Dorough.
Now, Dorough is running for the mayor’s seat once again.
“We have one of the highest poverty rates in the country here in Albany,” Dorough said.
He said he believes the lack of jobs in the area not only attributes to the issues surrounding poverty, he said it also contributes to crime in the city.
“Crime in Albany has increased dramatically since 2009. While state and national crime figures have actually declined.”
Dorough gets the crime figures from Macrotrends.net. When asked if bringing in manufacturing jobs would solve these issues, Dorough said this: “I have set forth what we should do. Is we should build solar farms. We are months away from buying energy that was produced here in Albany on solar farms.”
He said the city should invest in these farms.
“We could reduce rates to our citizens and we could also provide relief to our property owners.”
Dorough said it’s these ideas that could stand out among the six other candidates all vying for the mayor’s seat.
“Restore Albany to the true hub of Southwest Georgia.”
Early voting is still underway until Friday.
Election day is November 5.
