Armed robbers assault Smithville clerk

SMITHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday night just before 10 p.m., the Dollar General in Smithville was robbed by two black males dressed in dark clothing, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigator Matt Pearce.
The men, armed with handguns, assaulted a clerk, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying these suspects.
The female clerk told investigators that she took her groceries to her vehicle, and as she was walking back inside to close the store, two men ran up behind her and placed a gun to the back of her head, and began to push her inside the store.
One man took a register drawer out of the safe that contained $150 and both ran off.
The victim saw a black T-shirt wrapped around the head of one of the suspects, and he had an unknown item wrapped around his gun.
A co-worker said he saw a black man with a red shirt covering his face, charging at him with a black handgun. The culprit went back to the register area where they had his co-worker.
The video footage shows two black men run out of the store and back to the north end of the building.
One of the male suspects was wearing a black shirt, black pants, black shoes, purple medical gloves, a black shirt around his head and the suspect was holding a blue bag in his hand. The second suspect was wearing a dark blue hoodie with the hood up, a red bandanna around his face, gray pants, white shoes, and purple medical gloves on his hands. He also had a black handgun in his right hand.
Authorities believe that the suspects ran to the Wells Street apartment complex along a trail that leads to that area. They searched the area, but didn’t find anyone.
If you have any information that may help police, you’re asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.
