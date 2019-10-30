APD shares Halloween safety tips

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With Halloween on Thursday, the Albany Police Department (APD) wants to make sure you remember a few important safety tips.
They want you to take the time to talk to kids about “Stranger Danger.”
APD said Halloween is a fun event for kids but they need to know that there can be bad people out there that could ruin the fun.
Police said it is important to talk to your child about never approaching a stranger without an adult with them.
Police also ask that you go with your child house to house as they collect their treats.
Cpl. Dillard Glover said it is important to just make sure you stay with your child at all times and never take your eyes off them.
“Younger kids are a little more innocent and they just don’t understand those things. One, you need to explain those type of things to them and that is why it is important when you take your kids trick or treating. And they’re younger, go with your kids. Be the responsible adult because we don’t want anything to happen," Glover said.
Glover said that APD will be driving around neighborhoods on Halloween night.
