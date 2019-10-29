Worth Co. High band, cheerleaders grab the gold

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Worth County High School’s Ram Band won the 2019 ‘Sound of Gold Division Championship’ Saturday in Waycross.
Not only were they the overall winners in their division, but they also won first place in color guard, drum major, drumline and band.
The school posted this photo online with the caption, “Awesome job to all! We are so proud of each of you and your hard work and dedication!”
The girls beat Crisp County Saturday at the Colquitt County Packer Pride Cheer Classic in Moultrie.
Not only did they take home the first-place trophy but they also increased their scores by almost 30 points from their previous competition and beat their highest score from last season by two points.
Congratulations to both groups on those accomplishments.
