Upgrades underway for SWGA Regional Airport

Upgrades underway for SWGA Regional Airport
By Marilyn Parker | October 29, 2019 at 11:11 AM EDT - Updated October 29 at 11:11 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Upgrades to the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport are underway.

Several projects that are in the works at the airport in Albany will soon be completed.

They include upgrades to the south flight ramp.

Officials decided Monday to complete the paving of the secondary runway.

Jacob Redwine is the Project Manager for Holt Consulting.
Jacob Redwine is the Project Manager for Holt Consulting. (Source: WALB)

We are told airport officials want to focus on improving runways before working on the ramps.

“It’s a good time to do some projects that’s not maybe necessarily on the airfield which FAA is going to look at as a primary project, but look at some of the secondary. So maybe look at some taxiway extensions here for future hangers so that you can go in and remove this and add the parking here,” said Jacob Redwine, the project manager for Holt Consulting.

Redwine said the passenger boarding bridge should be completed by February.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.