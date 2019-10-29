Upgrades underway for SWGA Regional Airport

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Upgrades to the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport are underway.
Several projects that are in the works at the airport in Albany will soon be completed.
They include upgrades to the south flight ramp.
Officials decided Monday to complete the paving of the secondary runway.
We are told airport officials want to focus on improving runways before working on the ramps.
“It’s a good time to do some projects that’s not maybe necessarily on the airfield which FAA is going to look at as a primary project, but look at some of the secondary. So maybe look at some taxiway extensions here for future hangers so that you can go in and remove this and add the parking here,” said Jacob Redwine, the project manager for Holt Consulting.
Redwine said the passenger boarding bridge should be completed by February.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.