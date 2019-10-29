Rainy weather continues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beneficial rain continues through the evening across SWGA. After a brief break scattered showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday afternoon with highs around 80. The unseasonably warm and wet weather extends into Halloween. Highs top low-mid 80s while showers and thunderstorms are on tap for trick-or-treaters Thursday afternoon and evening.
Rain ends as a strong cold front passes pushes east ushering in the coldest air of the season. This brings a fall chill as highs drop into the mid 60s and lows into the mid 40s through the weekend into early next week. You’ll definitely need your jackets and sweaters.
