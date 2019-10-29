Pink Heels fire truck brings smiles to students, cancer survivors

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A bright pink firetruck put smiles on cancer survivor and students’ faces Tuesday.
WALB′s Bobby Poitevint took a ride with a Pink Heels volunteer to one of their visits to Albany.
The iconic truck made a stop at Lincoln Elementary Magnet School on Tuesday.
Patti Wingate is a retired teacher and volunteer at the school. She is one of several cancer survivors who signed the Pink Heels Fire Truck on Tuesday.
“I have been cancer-free for 15 years,” Wingate said.
One student said it felt good to see the pink firetruck pull up on campus.
Volunteers said they run on donations and bring comfort and support to people in need in Southwest Georgia.
Volunteer Austin Martin started the Pink Heels Tifton/Tift county chapter two years ago.
“Being a paramedic, you really see people on their worst day and you see the smile that you bring to their face and tears of happiness because they see the fire truck and the community behind them supporting them,” Martin said. "It makes me feel good inside and I love that feeling to see people happy and on a good day.”
Martin said cancer struck close to home and he lost a grandfather to lung cancer.
“Both of my aunts have suffered breast cancer and gone through the treatments,” Martin added. "Thankfully they have fought it and beat it.”
Wingate believes visits like this bring positive messages to students.
She said it makes them aware but not afraid and “that things happen in life but there is healing that can take place.”
Martin said his next stop is next week in Thomasville.
He hopes to grow Pink Heels chapters into other communities.
