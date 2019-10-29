Ordinance makes Lee Co. government properties tobacco-free

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Before you light up a cigarette in Lee County, you may want to take notice of where you are.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Billy Mathis said an ordinance was put forward at the previous commission meeting that makes Lee County government properties tobacco-free.
A vote will come at the next meeting.
Mathis said it was the right move for people living in Lee County.
“We just feel like it’s the right thing to do for not only the health of our employees but also the comfort of people that visit county buildings,” Mathis said. "You’ve visited places where people are smoking at the front door and Its just not a pleasant thing.”
Mathis said this wasn’t a hasty decision.
The chairman added commissioners have been talking about this for a few months.
