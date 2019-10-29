Nepal man shatters record for scaling world’s highest peaks

In this Nov. 12, 2015, file photo, Mt. Everest is seen from the way to Kalapatthar in Nepal. Nepal mountaineering authorities have determined that an Indian couple faked a Mount Everest ascent earlier this year by altering photographs to show they were on the summit. A Nepalese national has shattered the previous mountaineering record for successfully climbing the world’s 14 highest peaks, completing the feat in 189 days. (Source: Tashi Sherpa)