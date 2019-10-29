Memphis mother faces DUI charge after daughter calls 911 following crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 11-year-old knew just what to do when police say her mother had been drinking and crashed into an embankment.
It’s not the usual call police get. But the mother is now facing charges after her daughter called 911 saying they crashed and added that the mother was drunk.
“She takes her daughter to school activities. She goes to work every day," said a neighbor that didn’t want to be identified.
She said she’s shocked Ramennie McGill, 51, was charged with a DUI, child endangerment, public intoxication and reckless driving after a crash on Sunday.
A police report shows the 11-year-old daughter, who was in the car called police, saying her mother was intoxicated and ran off the road. You can still see the tire tracks on the incline the vehicle went up.
McGill’s neighbor said she was not aware of any drinking problems.
“She’s such a good mother. She’s always spending time with her daughter. She’s very responsible,” she said.
A police affidavit said McGill told officers she drank a half a pint of vodka just before driving. The officer also noted McGill repeatedly staggered while walking, had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.
Psychologist Dr. Karen Streeter says children faced with situations like the 11-year-old’s occur frequently and they have to take the role of an adult.
“Sometimes when you have parents who have behavior that is not 100 percent responsible the child will take on a role of the parent sometimes they’ll exhibit some of the behaviors that are over-responsible," said Streeter.
Dr. Streeter says the child’s behavior indicates she has learned to act the way she did and it could have a detrimental effect in the future.
“She’s certainly a very smart young lady. A young lady who knows how to operate under pressure," she said.
Dr. Streeter said if parents are having problems they should ask for help and children in bad situations need to talk with someone like a counselor.
