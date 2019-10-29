Feeding the Valley food bank holds grand opening in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three of the six Georgia counties rated worst for food insecurities are in the southwest corner of the state.
After the grand opening of the Feeding the Valley Food Bank in Albany, the organization hopes to lower those numbers.
The distribution center, located at 301 South Slappey Boulevard, plans to feed as many people as possible through churches and non-profits. The organization aims to fill the void for people in four South Georgia counties that need it.
“We first got to know about this area when Hurricane Michael struck a year ago,” said Feeding the Valley President and CEO Frank Sheppard.
But the lack of food was here before the storm.
“In this area, approximately one in four folks are chronically hungry and so that’s an extremely high rate, one of the highest in the state,” Sheppard said.
It’s why Feeding the Valley is here, opening up its new distribution center in Albany.
“This really is a celebration of all the hard work that’s gone into bringing a food bank facility here to the area that can effectively serve it,” said Sheppard.
Thelma Cutts, an Albany resident, said she couldn’t be happier to see the organization set up here in the Good Life City.
“I thank them very much for coming to Albany to help us out,” said Cutts.
Cutts said she used to go to Second Harvest Food Bank until it left the county.
“A lot of people don’t have transportation, they have to catch the city buses to go to places and this is just in walking distance,” Cutts explained.
Now, she can have food with purpose.
“Distributing a lot of frozen meat, fresh foods and vegetables, dairy items, getting healthy food out into the community to help individuals feed their families,” Sheppard said.
Cutts said this is a good thing for the city.
“I’m glad they are opening it up so we can help more people,” said Cutts.
“Hunger is a solvable problem, that’s what we’re here to do,” Sheppard said.
Also announced Monday, the launch of a new volunteer campaign. Teens from the Boys & Girls Club will be volunteering at the distribution center.
