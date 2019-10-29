Family celebrates terminally ill man’s possible final birthday and raises awareness about neurological disorder

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A mother’s last wish for her son dying of a neurological disorder, to spread awareness about Cerebral Palsy in his honor.
The family spoke only to WBRC’s Brittany Dionne on what they believe may be his last birthday party.
Cody Cooper turned 20-years-old Monday. Cody’s birthday bitter sweet. His family got a terminal diagnosis in August. As a result, his mother vowed to help other families in his honor.
“We were told on August the 14th that there was no more options,” said Cody’s mom, Sandy Cooper.
Sandy Cooper said Cody suffered brain damage during a premature delivery at 24 weeks. That resulted in Cody developing Cerebral Palsy. Cerebral Pasly is a group of disorders that affect movement and muscle tone or posture, but it can also cause other illnesses.
“It’s caused Scoliosis with him. Restrictive lung disease. He’s got a shunt in his brain. He’s fed through a g-tube. There’s a lot of issues people really don’t realize. He is terminal,” said Sandy Cooper.
Cody unable to speak or do for himself needs around the clock care, according to Sandy Cooper. Sandy said doctor’s predicted Cody will end up on a ventilator and never come off.
It's been a lonely, financially devastating journey for the cooper family.
“We almost lost our home being in the hospital. He had six surgeries on his shunt,” explained Cooper.
Recently reaching out for help, the Alabaster community stepped up, donating everything to make Cody’s 20th birthday party at their home in Alabaster happen.
Raggedy Ann’s Restaurant provided all the food. The cake was made by executive chef James Riles and his team at The Club.
Riles said the three-tier cake took several hours to make.
“Police officers, EMS workers, fire department, anything with a uniform,” explained Riles on the design.
“It feels good to see so many people care,” said Cody’s dad Rodney Cooper.
Law enforcement from multiple agencies, including Alabaster Police Department and Pelham Police Department showed up, parading down Cody’s street, with sirens blazing and lights flashing. Officers also gifted Cody a frame full of first responder badges.
“It’s time to definitely help out and get the word out,” said Riles.
That’s Sandy’s goal who said she wants the public to know that families dealing with Cerebal Palsy and it’s effects need financial and emotional support.
“It’s like cancer. It’s terminal. and I don’t think people realize that Cerebal Palsy can be terminal and just how hard it can be on our families. Cody has fought for 20 years, so now my promise to him is that I am going to fight and get awareness for Cerebral Palsy,” said Sandy Cooper.
The Cooper’s are still fighting to get back on their feet financially.
Sand Copper said she hoped local businesses would help host fundraisers and other events to raise awareness and funds for families like her’s.
Click here to connect with the Coopers.
Click here to support the Coopers.
From all of us here at WBRC FOX6 News we would like to wish Cody Cooper a very happy 20th birthday.
